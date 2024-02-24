CorVel Corp CEO Michael Combs Sells 1,799 Shares

Michael Combs, CEO and President of CorVel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL), sold 1,799 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at a price of $248.41 each, resulting in a transaction amount of $446,815.59.

CorVel Corp is a provider of workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The company offers a range of services including claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services.

Over the past year, Michael Combs has sold a total of 6,230 shares of CorVel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for CorVel Corp shows a pattern of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, CorVel Corp shares were trading at $248.41, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.240 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 57.26, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.96 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, indicating that CorVel Corp is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $211.46. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

