Senior Vice President Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA, Financial) on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.28 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $543,150. Rush Enterprises Inc operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. The company is primarily engaged in the sale of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and financing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,750 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The insider transaction history for Rush Enterprises Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells. On the valuation front, Rush Enterprises Inc's shares were trading at $48.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.684 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.28, which is below the industry median of 16.105 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With a share price of $48.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.81, Rush Enterprises Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

