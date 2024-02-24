Wag Group Co Insider Sells Shares

Adam Storm, Pres. & Chief Product Off. of Wag Group Co, executed a sale of 60,967 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which detailed the sale of the shares at a market price.

Wag Group Co, the company in question, operates within the pet care industry, providing a range of products and services for pet owners. The company's offerings include pet food, toys, and health-related products, as well as grooming and boarding services. Wag Group Co has established itself as a notable entity in the pet care market, catering to the needs of pet owners and their companions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 203,074 shares of Wag Group Co and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales conducted by the insider over the specified period.

The insider transaction history for Wag Group Co indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. Specifically, there have been 9 insider buys and 50 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Wag Group Co were trading at $2.16 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $86.928 million for the company.

The provided insider trend image reflects the ongoing activity of insider transactions, offering a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns within Wag Group Co over the past year.

