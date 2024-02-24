CoreCivic Inc Insider David Churchill Sells 30,000 Shares

David Churchill, Chief Human Resources Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a variety of managed security levels and provides inmate transportation services, among other offerings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at CoreCivic Inc indicates a trend of sales with 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of CoreCivic Inc were priced at $14.25, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.645 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.75, surpassing both the industry median of 17.58 and CoreCivic Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $14.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $10.22, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39, indicating that CoreCivic Inc is significantly overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.