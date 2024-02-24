Director Jeanne Beliveau-dunn Sells 1,835 Shares of Xylem Inc

Jeanne Beliveau-dunn, a director at Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), executed a sale of 1,835 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Xylem Inc is a global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,835 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Xylem Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Xylem Inc were trading at $124.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $29.91 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 44.53, surpassing both the industry median of 20.82 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $124.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $117.46, Xylem Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.