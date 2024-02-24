Cummins Inc CFO Mark Smith Sells 4,468 Shares

Mark Smith, the VP - CFO of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), has sold 4,468 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $268.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,199,797.96.

Cummins Inc is a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,468 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Cummins Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Cummins Inc's shares were trading at $268.47 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $37.802 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 52.15, which is above both the industry median of 20.82 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $268.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $302.21, Cummins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.