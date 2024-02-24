MiMedx Group Inc Insider Sells Shares

Ricci Whitlow, COO of MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG, Financial), sold 31,043 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MiMedx Group Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts for multiple sectors of healthcare.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,043 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for MiMedx Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 22 insider sells.

On the valuation front, MiMedx Group Inc's shares were trading at $8.05 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.180 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.2, indicating that it is modestly overvalued in comparison to the GF Value of $6.71.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

