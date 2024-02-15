On February 15, 2024, Cassella Anthony E. Jr., the EVP of Finance & CAO of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

MarineMax Inc, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, is the largest recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, fishing boats, and yachts, as well as related marine products and services like financing, insurance, repair, maintenance, and slip and storage accommodations.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in one notable transaction, selling a total of 5,000 shares and making no purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells for MarineMax Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MarineMax Inc were trading at $32.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $702.66 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.80, which is below both the industry median of 17.865 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $32.15 and a GF Value of $42.31, MarineMax Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it is important to consider the transaction within the broader context of the company's performance, valuation metrics, and the overall market conditions.

