On February 15, 2024, Dominick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $47.92 each.

Vericel Corp is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company's products aim to repair or regenerate damaged tissues and organs, enhancing the healing process for patients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,849 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Vericel Corp.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vericel Corp were trading at $47.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.348 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.13, indicating that Vericel Corp is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.