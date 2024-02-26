Rollins Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Rollins Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Rollins Inc(ROL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2024-03-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Rollins Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Rollins Inc Do?

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, market leader in the U.S., where it boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on U.S. and Canadian markets.

A Glimpse at Rollins Inc's Dividend History

Rollins Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Rollins Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Rollins Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.46%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Rollins Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 31.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 17.00% per year. And over the past decade, Rollins Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 16.30%.

Based on Rollins Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Rollins Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.89%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Rollins Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.60.

Rollins Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Rollins Inc's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Rollins Inc's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Rollins Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Rollins Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 75.79% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Rollins Inc's earnings increased by approximately 18.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.15% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.50%, which outperforms approximately 80.85% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Rollins Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio, combined with its profitability and growth metrics, paint a picture of a company that is not only returning value to its shareholders but also positioning itself for future success. As investors consider the implications of these factors, they may find Rollins Inc to be a compelling investment opportunity. The question remains: Will Rollins Inc continue to outperform in delivering shareholder value through dividends and growth, and can it maintain its impressive track record in the years to come?

