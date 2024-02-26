What's Driving PRA Group Inc's Surprising 63% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago

PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial), a company specializing in the acquisition and collection of nonperforming loans, has recently seen a significant uptick in its stock performance. With a market capitalization of $1.1 billion and a current stock price of $28.01, PRA Group has experienced a remarkable 16.76% gain over the past week and an even more impressive 63.04% gain over the past three months. This surge in stock price has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the company's financial health and market position.

Understanding PRA Group's Market Valuation

When assessing the value of PRA Group's stock, the GF Value is a critical metric. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of PRA Group stands at $33.62, which is higher than its past GF Value of $32.59. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, offering a potentially attractive entry point for investors. This is a notable shift from the previous valuation of a possible value trap, indicating that the company's prospects may be improving.

Company Profile and Industry Position

PRA Group Inc operates within the credit services industry, focusing on the recovery of nonperforming loans. The company plays a vital role in the financial ecosystem by returning capital to banks and other creditors, thereby facilitating the expansion of consumer financial services across the Americas, Europe, and Australia. PRA Group's global presence and thousands of employees demonstrate its significant scale and reach within the industry. 1759581374102269952.png

Profitability Analysis

Despite a challenging operating margin of -1.51%, PRA Group's profitability metrics are relatively strong when compared to industry peers. The company's Profitability Rank is 7/10, indicating a robust position. PRA Group's ROE of -7.15%, ROA of -1.91%, and ROIC of -0.24% are all better than a significant portion of their industry counterparts. Moreover, the company has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its financial resilience and operational efficiency. 1759581392301355008.png

Growth Prospects and Industry Standing

The Growth Rank for PRA Group is 5/10, reflecting moderate growth potential. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 3.60% and 6.60%, respectively, which are competitive within the industry. However, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -4.24%, which, while better than some industry peers, suggests potential challenges ahead. Nonetheless, PRA Group's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 20.40% and 15.10%, respectively, outperforming a majority of the industry. 1759581409812574208.png

Notable Shareholders and Their Influence

Among PRA Group's shareholders, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) stands out with a 2.08% stake, holding 817,665 shares. Another prominent investor is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 28,197 shares, representing a 0.07% share percentage. The involvement of these notable investors may provide additional confidence to the market regarding the company's direction and governance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, PRA Group holds a strong position. With a market cap of $1.1 billion, it surpasses LendingClub Corp (LC, Financial) at $961.676 million, Open Lending Corp (LPRO, Financial) at $966.413 million, and World Acceptance Corp (WRLD, Financial) at $776.086 million. This indicates that PRA Group is a significant player within the credit services industry, with a market valuation that reflects its leadership status.

Conclusion

In summary, PRA Group Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 63.04% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests the stock is modestly undervalued. The company's solid profitability and growth metrics, when compared to industry peers, along with the backing of notable shareholders, position it well within the competitive landscape of the credit services industry. As investors continue to monitor PRA Group's trajectory, the company's ability to maintain profitability and navigate future growth challenges will be key factors in sustaining its market momentum.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.