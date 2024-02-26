What's Driving Grupo Televisa SAB's Surprising 45% Stock Rally?

Grupo Televisa SAB (TV, Financial) has experienced a significant surge in its stock price, with a 15.28% gain over the past week and an impressive 44.58% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.93 billion, with a current price of $3.47 per share. Despite these gains, the GF Value of $9.07 suggests that the stock may be undervalued, although it has been labeled as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" both currently and in the past, indicating that investors should approach with caution.

Introduction to Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa SAB operates within the telecommunication services industry, holding a significant presence in Mexico. The company's cable arm, Izzi, reaches approximately 20 million homes and provides broadband to 6 million customers. As a major pay-television provider, it serves over 4 million customers and has a majority stake in Sky Mexico, the country's sole satellite-TV provider with around 6 million customers. Televisa also has interests in various smaller ventures and plans to spin off these businesses soon. Following a merger with Univision, Televisa now owns a 45% stake in the combined entity TelevisaUnivision.

Analyzing Grupo Televisa's Profitability

Grupo Televisa's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is 4.51%, which is better than 34.2% of 383 companies in the same sector. However, the ROE is at -10.61%, and the ROA is -4.70%, both of which are lower than the industry average. The ROIC of 1.34% is also modest. Despite these figures, the company has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Growth Prospects of Grupo Televisa

The Growth Rank for Grupo Televisa is 4/10, reflecting challenges in the company's growth trajectory. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has declined by 10.70%, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has decreased by 8.10%. However, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at a modest 0.55%. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -39.28%, which is concerning and suggests that the company may face significant headwinds in increasing its earnings.

Major Shareholders in Grupo Televisa

Dodge & Cox is the leading shareholder with 64,405,090 shares, representing 11.56% of the company. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) holds 11,633,903 shares, accounting for 2.09%, and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) owns 119,335 shares, which is 0.02% of the company. The positions of these major holders can significantly influence the company's strategic decisions and stock performance.

Competitive Landscape

Grupo Televisa competes with various companies in the telecommunication sector. Axtel SAB de CV (MEX:AXTELCPO, Financial) has a market cap of $847.568 million, while global giants like China Mobile Ltd (SHSE:600941, Financial) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) have market caps of $191.54 billion and $190.39 billion, respectively. These competitors have vastly different scales and market caps, which can impact their competitive strategies and market presence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Televisa SAB's stock performance has been robust in recent months, but the GF Valuation suggests caution. The company's profitability metrics are mixed, with a solid Profitability Rank but weaker ROE and ROA. Growth prospects appear limited, with negative revenue and EPS growth rates. The influence of major shareholders and the competitive landscape must also be considered when evaluating the company's future. Investors should weigh these factors carefully before making investment decisions in the telecommunication services industry.

