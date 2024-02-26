Why The Trade Desk Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 34% in a Quarter

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 24.71% gain over the past week and an impressive 34.13% gain over the past three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, with its stock trading at $88.93. This recent performance has brought the stock to a valuation that GuruFocus deems as "Fairly Valued," with a GF Value of $93.6. This is a notable shift from three months ago when the stock was considered "Significantly Undervalued" with a past GF Value of $111.95. The Trade Desk's recent price movements reflect a dynamic shift in investor sentiment and market positioning.

Company Overview

The Trade Desk Inc, a prominent player in the software industry, operates a self-service platform that revolutionizes digital advertising. The company's platform enables advertisers and ad agencies to programmatically purchase digital ad inventory across various formats and devices. Since its IPO in 2016, The Trade Desk has maintained a strong growth trajectory, boasting an average annual revenue increase of 43%. The company's success is underpinned by its ability to remain profitable, with operating margins ranging from 10% to 28%.

Profitability Insights

The Trade Desk's financial health is further evidenced by its high Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at 10.30%, surpassing 72.27% of 2,784 companies in the software industry. Additionally, TTD's return on equity (ROE) is 8.56%, higher than 63.79% of its peers, while its return on assets (ROA) at 4.04% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 14.15% also outperform the majority of competitors. These figures are not just numbers; they represent a decade of consistent profitability, a feat achieved by less than 0.04% of companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory

The Trade Desk's growth narrative is equally compelling, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 31.60%, and its 5-year rate is 30.80%, both significantly higher than the majority of its industry counterparts. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 23.89%. However, it's worth noting that the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate has declined by 9.70%, but the future 3 to 5-year EPS growth rate is expected to rebound strongly to 24.00%.

Investor Confidence

Confidence in The Trade Desk is further solidified by the holdings of major investors. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 8.36% share percentage with 40,984,017 shares. Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain substantial positions, holding 0.47% and 0.44% of the company's shares, respectively. These investments by prominent market players underscore a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, The Trade Desk holds its own in the software industry. Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) has a market cap close to TTD's at $42.63 billion, while Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) is larger at $55.25 billion, and Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) is smaller at $28.68 billion. The Trade Desk's market position and valuation reflect its competitive edge and potential for continued growth within the sector.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc's stock performance and valuation paint a picture of a company on the rise. Its robust profitability metrics and promising growth prospects have not gone unnoticed by investors and major holders. When juxtaposed with its competitors, The Trade Desk's market capitalization and industry position suggest a firm that is not only holding its ground but also setting the pace for innovation and profitability in the digital advertising space. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of programmatic advertising, its stock remains a focal point for investors seeking growth and stability in the tech sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.