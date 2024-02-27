Medtronic PLC (MDT) Raises FY24 Guidance on Strong Q3 Results

Key Financial Highlights from Medtronic's Earnings Release

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $8.1 billion, a 4.7% increase as reported and 4.6% organic growth.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.99, an 8% increase; non-GAAP diluted EPS was flat at $1.30.
  • Guidance: FY24 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance raised.
  • Product Approvals: Received U.S. FDA approval for PulseSelect™ PFA system and Percept™ RC neurostimulator with BrainSense™ technology.
  • Diabetes Segment: Revenue increased by 12.3% as reported and 10.2% organic, with U.S. business returning to growth.
  • Portfolio Management: Medtronic to exit ventilator product line, focusing on profitable growth in Acute Care and Monitoring.
  • International Markets: Demonstrated strength, particularly in Diabetes, Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, and Cardiac Pacing.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, reported a revenue of $8.1 billion, marking a 4.7% increase as reported and a 4.6% organic growth. The company's GAAP net income and diluted EPS both saw an 8% increase, with GAAP EPS at $0.99. Despite facing challenges such as foreign currency translation impacts and competitive market pressures, Medtronic's commitment to innovation and strategic portfolio management has led to significant product approvals and a return to growth in its U.S. Diabetes business.

1759913600287404032.png

Financial and Operational Performance

Medtronic's performance this quarter reflects continued momentum across the company, driven by strong growth in Diabetes, Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, and Cardiac Pacing, as well as strength in international markets. The company's Cardiovascular Portfolio reported a 6.1% increase in revenue, while the Neuroscience Portfolio saw a 4.8% increase. The Medical Surgical Portfolio increased by 3.9%, and the Diabetes segment showed a notable 12.3% increase in revenue.

The company's operational achievements are underscored by recent major product approvals, including transformative products in diabetes, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, hypertension, and pulsed field ablation spaces. These approvals are expected to drive reliable growth over the coming quarters and years.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

Medtronic's strategic focus on portfolio management is evident in its decision to exit the ventilator product line, which has become increasingly unprofitable. Instead, the company will concentrate on profitable growth in the Acute Care and Monitoring (ACM) business unit. This move is expected to allow for increased investment in ACM and drive durable category leadership.

With a solid financial performance in Q3 and improvements to margins through cost efficiency programs, Medtronic has raised its full-year guidance for FY24. The company now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 4.75% to 5% and has increased its diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $5.19 to $5.21.

"We’re building momentum, with another quarter of solid execution on our commitments. We continue to deliver durable revenue growth, with particular strength in multiple businesses, as well as in international markets as we expand access to our innovative healthcare technologies around the globe," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer.
"In addition to delivering durable sales growth, we also drove improvements to our margins, as our cost efficiency programs helped to offset the impact of inflation, tax, and currency, contributing to our EPS and cash flow performance in the quarter," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer.

Medtronic's next earnings release is scheduled for May 23, 2024, which will provide further insights into the company's performance and strategic initiatives.

For detailed financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, investors and analysts can view the full earnings presentation by visiting Medtronic's investor relations website.

As Medtronic continues to navigate the complexities of the global healthcare market, its focus on innovation, strategic portfolio management, and operational efficiency positions the company for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Medtronic PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.