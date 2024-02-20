Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results Amid Transformation Initiative

Full-Year Sales Dip as Company Focuses on Profitable Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Full-year net sales from continuing operations decreased by 1.6% to $673.3 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for Q4 were $0.24, up from $0.21 year-over-year; full-year diluted loss per share was $0.21.
  • Free Cash Flow: 2023 full-year free cash flow was $14.6 million, a significant decrease from $71.6 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the full year increased to $98.9 million from $91.2 million in the previous year.
  • Strategic Moves: Completed the sale of the respiratory health business and acquired Diros Technology, Inc., enhancing pain management portfolio.
  • 2024 Outlook: Expects net sales between $685 and $705 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.30 to $1.45.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The company, known for its medical devices and services in pain management, IV therapy, and respiratory and digestive health, has been actively engaged in a transformation initiative aimed at optimizing its commercial organization, transforming its product portfolio, and enhancing operating profitability.

Company Overview

Avanos Medical Inc operates primarily in the medical devices sector, with a focus on non-opioid pain management and chronic care solutions. The company's Pain Management franchise offers products for acute and interventional pain, including cold and compression therapy, while its Chronic Care franchise addresses digestive and respiratory issues with feeding tubes and catheters. Avanos generates the majority of its revenue from the Chronic Care franchise and its operations in North America.

Performance and Challenges

The company's financial performance in 2023 reflects the challenges and strategic decisions made during the year. Net sales from continuing operations saw a slight decrease, attributed mainly to lower sales in the Pain Management and Recovery portfolio, particularly hyaluronic acid (HA) pain relief products. This was partially offset by strong demand for Digestive Health products and favorable foreign currency translation effects.

Despite the sales dip, Avanos achieved a modest increase in adjusted EBITDA and maintained a focus on strategic growth through the acquisition of Diros Technology, Inc., which is expected to enhance its Pain Management and Recovery offerings. The divestiture of the respiratory health business is also a significant step in streamlining the company's focus on its core competencies.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Avanos Medical Inc's financial achievements in 2023, particularly the increase in adjusted EBITDA, are crucial indicators of the company's ability to manage its operations efficiently despite revenue challenges. The strategic divestitures and acquisitions underscore the company's commitment to focusing on high-growth areas and improving its product portfolio, which is vital for long-term success in the competitive medical devices industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Avanos reported a gross margin of 56.4% for the full year, down from 57.6% in the previous year. Adjusted gross margin also saw a slight decrease, primarily due to unfavorable product mix, although this was partially mitigated by improved manufacturing efficiencies. Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales increased, driven by higher selling costs and non-recurring expenses related to the company's transformation initiative and compliance costs associated with the EU Medical Device Regulation.

Free cash flow for the year was significantly lower than in 2022, highlighting the impact of strategic investments and the transformation process on the company's liquidity. The balance sheet shows a decrease in cash balance year-over-year, with total debt at the end of the fourth quarter amounting to $168.0 million.

Analysis of Performance

Avanos Medical Inc's performance in 2023 reflects a transitional period as the company restructures its operations and focuses on strategic growth areas. While net sales have decreased slightly, the company's ability to increase its adjusted EBITDA suggests effective cost management and operational efficiency. The strategic divestiture and acquisition activities indicate a clear focus on strengthening the company's position in the pain management market.

The outlook for 2024 is cautiously optimistic, with expected organic growth and an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share. Avanos Medical Inc's commitment to its transformation initiative and strategic focus on profitable growth areas is poised to position the company for success in the coming years.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company's strategic initiatives unfold and whether they will translate into improved financial performance and shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avanos Medical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.