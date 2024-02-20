Claros Mortgage Trust Inc Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results

On February 20, 2024, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a real estate investment trust, is known for its focus on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets across major U.S. markets.

Financial Performance Overview

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, CMTG reported a GAAP net income of $34.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and for the full year, a net income of $6.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. The company's Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $36.9 million for the quarter and $39.9 million for the year, translating to $0.26 and $0.28 per diluted share, respectively. These earnings prior to realized gains and principal charge-offs were $44.4 million for the quarter and $184.5 million for the year, or $0.31 and $1.31 per diluted share.

Claros Mortgage Trust's loan portfolio remained robust with a $6.9 billion valuation and a weighted average all-in yield of 9.1%. The company also reported significant liquidity, with a total of $238 million consisting of cash and undrawn credit capacity.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Throughout 2023, CMTG funded approximately $168 million of follow-on fundings related to the existing loan portfolio and received loan repayment proceeds of $38 million. The company also reclassified three loans to held-for-sale, which were subsequently sold post-year-end for $262 million. Despite these achievements, the elevated interest rate environment posed widespread challenges, which the company's CEO, Richard Mack, views as opportunities to actively create value for shareholders.

"Throughout 2023, the CMTG team maintained a strong focus on asset management execution," said Richard Mack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CMTG. "We have been proactive in working with our borrowers, bringing to bear our Sponsor’s decades of expertise in developing and managing commercial real estate assets across varied cycles. In this elevated interest rate environment, challenges are widespread. We embrace challenges as an opportunity to actively create value for our shareholders."

For the full year, CMTG originated a $101 million hospitality loan and executed two loan sales generating proceeds of $187 million. The company's total CECL reserves stood at 2.2% of the unpaid principal balance, indicating a steady approach to credit loss provisioning.

Financial Statements and Key Metrics

The company's balance sheet reflects a strong position with total liquidity of $238 million. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter underscores the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders. The reconciliation of net income attributable to common stock to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Prior to Realized Gains and Principal Charge-Offs provides a clear view of the company's operational performance and financial health.

Claros Mortgage Trust's performance in 2023 demonstrates resilience in a challenging economic landscape. The company's focus on maintaining a strong loan portfolio and liquidity position, coupled with strategic asset management, positions it well for navigating future market conditions.

Investors and interested parties may access the teleconference discussing CMTG's financial results or review the earnings presentation for additional details. For further information, please visit the company's website or contact their investor relations.

It is important to note that while Distributable Earnings provide valuable insights into the company's operational performance, they are not a GAAP measure and should be considered alongside net income and other GAAP financial metrics.

For a comprehensive understanding of CMTG's financial results and strategies moving forward, stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and the earnings presentation available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Claros Mortgage Trust Inc for further details.