Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Insider Sells Company Shares

Darren Wells, EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,332 shares in the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $12.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $127,394.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is a well-known manufacturer of tires for automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, SUVs, race cars, airplanes, farm equipment, and heavy earth-moving machinery. The company also provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and sells tires through its network of approximately 1,000 tire and auto service center outlets where it offers its products for retail sale and provides automotive repair and other services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,575 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's shares were trading at $12.33 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.518 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $14.05, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

