Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results

Net Income Declines While Operating Revenues See Slight Increase

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Operating Revenues: $3.181 billion for Q4 2023, a 1.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $46 million for Q4 2023, a significant decrease from $414 million in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $386 million for Q4 2023, compared to $404 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Increased to $90 million for Q4 2023 from $9 million in Q4 2022.
  • Debt Management: Extinguished approximately $402 million in notes and completed a $1.000 billion Senior Secured Notes offering.
  • Same-Store Admissions: Increased by 1.9% in Q4 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Annual Net Loss: $(133) million for 2023, compared to net income of $46 million in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Community Health Systems Inc (CYH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States, saw a slight increase in net operating revenues for the fourth quarter, reaching $3.181 billion, up from $3.142 billion in the same period of 2022. However, net income attributable to CYH stockholders sharply declined to $46 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted), from $414 million, or $3.18 per share (diluted), in the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was reported at $386 million, a decrease from $404 million in Q4 2022. Despite the drop in net income and adjusted EBITDA, the company experienced a substantial increase in net cash provided by operating activities, which was $90 million for the quarter, up from $9 million in the same period last year. Community Health Systems Inc also managed its debt by extinguishing approximately $402 million in notes and completing a $1.000 billion offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2032.

On a same-store basis, admissions and adjusted admissions saw increases of 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, net operating revenues totaled $12.490 billion, a 2.3% increase over the previous year. However, the company reported a net loss of $(133) million, or $(1.02) per share (diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $46 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted), for 2022.

Community Health Systems Inc's financial achievements are significant as they reflect the company's ability to grow revenue in a challenging healthcare environment. The increase in same-store admissions suggests a strong demand for the company's services, which is crucial for a healthcare provider. However, the decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA highlights the challenges faced by the company, including higher costs for supplemental reimbursement programs, increased rates for outsourced medical specialists, and higher costs for professional liability insurance.

CEO Tim L. Hingtgen commented on the results, stating:

"Operational and financial results improved in 2023 as patient demand for our services increased, resulting in growth in same-store admissions, adjusted admissions, surgeries and ER visits. Our staff recruitment and retention initiatives generated solid gains in the number of bedside nurses and other patient care positions in our hospitals, which significantly reduced contract labor utilization. We also experienced growth that is directly attributable to our investments in facility expansions, physician recruitment and service line development. We expect this progress and momentum to continue in 2024.”

1760061621348233216.png

Community Health Systems Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates resilience in the face of industry-wide challenges. The company's strategic initiatives, including facility expansions and physician recruitment, have contributed to its growth. However, the financial results also underscore the need for ongoing vigilance in managing costs and navigating the complexities of healthcare reimbursement.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Community Health Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.