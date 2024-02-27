Maximus Inc CFO David Mutryn Sells 8,000 Shares

David Mutryn, the Chief Financial Officer of Maximus Inc, executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $83.95 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $671,600.

Maximus Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker MMS, specializes in providing government services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. It offers services to government health and human services programs, including Medicaid, Medicare, and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as welfare-to-work and child support services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,886 shares of Maximus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

On the valuation front, Maximus Inc's shares were trading at $83.95 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.985 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.05, which is above both the industry median of 17.975 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $83.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.78, Maximus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

