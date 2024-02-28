Daniel Brennan, EVP and CFO of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial), sold 13,662 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Boston Scientific Corp is a global medical technology leader, innovating to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and patients. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of medical devices that are used in a variety of interventional medical specialties.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 119,272 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Boston Scientific Corp shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 38 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Boston Scientific Corp were trading at $65.86, resulting in a market cap of $97.011 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 61.89, which is above the industry median of 27.24 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $65.86 and a GuruFocus Value of $52.81, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

