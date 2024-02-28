Brent Jensen, SVP and Chief Accounting Officer of Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial), executed a sale of 218,422 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company's operations are primarily located in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, where it targets multiple stacked pay zones from the Delaware Basin's extensive hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 798,638 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Permian Resources Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Permian Resources Corp were trading at $14.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.799 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.87, which is above the industry median of 10 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $14.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.36, Permian Resources Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.79, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

