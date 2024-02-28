T-Mobile US Inc EVP & CFO Peter Osvaldik Sells 20,000 Shares

Peter Osvaldik, EVP & CFO of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 40,000 shares sold, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States, providing wireless voice and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company also offers wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless services and accessories.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $161.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $192.356 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.38, which is above the industry median of 16.02 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $144.01, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

