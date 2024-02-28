Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of SHG's Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on a date yet to be announced, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Do?

Shinhan Financial is Korea's largest banking group, with a significant market presence in loans and a diverse portfolio that includes credit card services, brokerage, insurance, and asset management. The group's growth trajectory has been marked by strategic mergers and acquisitions, positioning it as a formidable private-sector bank with a global footprint. This diversified business model supports its financial stability and the ability to generate consistent revenue streams.

summary

A Glimpse at Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's Dividend History

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has upheld a steady dividend payment tradition since 2021, rewarding shareholders with quarterly distributions. This consistent approach reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its investors. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

dividend

Breaking Down Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.64% and a forward dividend yield of 4.87%, indicating anticipated dividend growth over the next year. The company's dividend growth rate over the past three years stands at 3.70%, which escalates to 6.40% over a five-year period, and a remarkable 11.70% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd stock is approximately 4.96% as of today.

1760244069180796928.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is 0.31, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing earnings and retaining funds for growth and stability. The company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting fair profitability. Consistent positive net income over the past decade underscores its financial health and supports the long-term sustainability of dividends.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's growth rank of 6 suggests a fair growth outlook. However, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates have been modest, underperforming a majority of global competitors. This could signal a need for strategic initiatives to enhance growth and ensure the continuation of dividend payments. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate also trails behind many competitors, highlighting areas for potential improvement.

Next Steps

Investors considering Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd's dividend prospects should weigh the company's consistent dividend history against its moderate growth performance. While the payout ratio and profitability indicate a sustainable dividend policy, growth metrics suggest that the company may need to pursue further avenues for expansion to maintain its dividend growth trajectory. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover opportunities aligned with investor yield objectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.