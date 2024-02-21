Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Reports Solid Earnings Growth and Strong Cash Flow in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Company Sees Net Income Rise and Announces Positive Outlook for 2024

Summary
  • Net Income: TNL reported a Q4 net income of $129 million and a full-year net income of $396 million.
  • Revenue: Q4 net revenue reached $935 million, with a full-year total of $3.8 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA stood at $240 million, and $908 million for the full year.
  • Stock Repurchase: TNL repurchased $40 million of common stock in Q4 and $307 million throughout the full year.
  • Dividend: A Q1 2024 dividend increase to $0.50 per share will be proposed to the Board of Directors.
  • 2024 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $910 million to $930 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Travel+Leisure Co (TNL, Financial), a global leader in membership and leisure travel, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which operates in the segments of Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership, has reported a significant increase in net income and revenue, reflecting a robust performance in its core vacation ownership business and effective capital return to shareholders.

1760270975359938560.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Travel+Leisure Co's Q4 net income of $129 million, or $1.77 diluted EPS, on net revenue of $935 million, and full-year net income of $396 million, or $5.28 diluted EPS, on net revenue of $3.8 billion, represents a solid performance. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $240 million, and $908 million for the full year, showcasing its ability to leverage continued leisure travel demand effectively.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges, including a competitive market and the need to adapt to changing consumer travel patterns. The Travel and Membership segment experienced a slight revenue decline, attributed to a decrease in transactions, which may signal a need for strategic adjustments to maintain growth momentum.

Strategic Acquisitions and Shareholder Returns

President and CEO Michael D. Brown highlighted the company's strategic acquisitions, such as Accor Vacation Club, and the expansion of its vacation ownership brand portfolio, which now includes Wyndham, Margaritaville, Sports Illustrated, and soon Accor. These moves, combined with a strong leisure travel market, are expected to drive earnings and adjusted free cash flow.

"Our team produced strong year-over-year growth in revenue, vacation ownership sales and adjusted EBITDA, enabling us to return $443 million in capital to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks," said Michael D. Brown.

Financial Metrics and Importance

Key financial metrics such as net income, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA are crucial for Travel+Leisure Co as they reflect the company's profitability and operational efficiency. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and return capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends is particularly important in the travel and leisure industry, where consumer loyalty and brand strength are vital.

The company's balance sheet shows a leverage ratio of 3.4x, with $3.6 billion of corporate debt and $282 million in cash and cash equivalents. Liquidity remains strong with $1.3 billion available in cash and revolving credit facility. The company's timeshare receivables financing activities and the amendment of its credit agreement demonstrate proactive financial management.

For the full year 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $350 million, and adjusted free cash flow was $379 million. The company also repurchased 7.8 million shares of common stock for $307 million at an average price of $39.11 per share, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value.

2024 Outlook and Sensitivities

Looking ahead, Travel+Leisure Co expects full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to range from $910 million to $930 million. The company also provided sensitivities to Adjusted EBITDA guidance, indicating that a 100 basis points change in key Vacation Ownership drivers would result in an approximately $6 million change in Adjusted EBITDA for tours and an $11 million change for VPG.

The company's forward-looking statements, while not guaranteed, provide investors with insights into management's expectations for the coming year and the strategic initiatives in place to achieve these goals.

Travel+Leisure Co's strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and positive outlook for 2024 position it well in the competitive travel and leisure market. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find the company's commitment to shareholder returns and strategic growth initiatives particularly appealing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Travel+Leisure Co for further details.

