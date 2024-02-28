What's Driving Barclays PLC's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Barclays PLC (BCS, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 17.56% gain over the past week and a 16.57% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $31.74 billion, with the stock price at $8.37. When compared to the GF Value of $9.38, which was previously $9.25, Barclays PLC is currently considered modestly undervalued, an improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago. This shift in valuation suggests a positive investor sentiment and a potential for further price appreciation.

Introduction to Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC, a prominent player in the banking industry, is a universal bank based in the United Kingdom. It operates primarily through two segments: U.K. and International. The U.K. segment, accounting for 38% of profit before tax (PBT), offers a range of financial services including current accounts, mortgages, and business banking. The International segment, contributing 71% to PBT, encompasses corporate banking, a global investment bank, and a credit card and payments business. In 2022, Barclays generated approximately 60% of its income from the U.K. and 25% from the United States, indicating a diversified income stream. 1760306218724913152.png

Assessing Barclays' Profitability

Barclays' Profitability Rank is currently at 4/10. The bank's Return on Equity (ROE) is 9.49%, which is better than 46.01% of its industry peers. Its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 0.41%, surpassing 22.28% of competitors. Over the past decade, Barclays has maintained profitability for 8 years, outperforming 25.15% of its industry counterparts. These figures reflect a stable financial position, albeit with room for improvement in terms of profitability. 1760306236668145664.png

Growth Trajectory of Barclays

The Growth Rank for Barclays is also set at 4/10. The bank has seen a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 6.10%, which is better than nearly half of its industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.10%, surpassing 30.96% of competitors. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 2.04%, which is more optimistic than 29.15% of industry peers. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 18.50%, and the 5-Year rate is even higher at 28.30%, both of which are well above industry averages. However, the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at -2.10%, indicating potential challenges ahead. 1760306255106306048.png

Key Shareholders in Barclays

Barclays PLC has attracted the attention of notable investors. Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake with 4,969,641 shares, representing 0.13% of the company. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,750,257 shares, equating to 0.05% share percentage. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in the company, holding 249,009 shares, which translates to 0.01% of Barclays. These significant shareholders reflect a vote of confidence in the bank's future prospects.

Barclays Against Its Competitors

When compared to its competitors, Barclays stands out with its substantial market cap of $31.74 billion. Standard Chartered PLC (LSE:STAN, Financial) has a market cap of $20.2 billion, while CAB Payments Holdings PLC (LSE:CABP, Financial) is significantly smaller at $343.758 million. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), however, dwarfs Barclays with a market cap of $517.69 billion, highlighting the varying scales of operation within the banking industry.

Conclusion: Barclays' Market Position and Outlook

In summary, Barclays PLC's recent stock performance and current valuation suggest a positive market outlook. The bank's profitability and growth metrics, while not leading the industry, indicate a stable financial foundation with potential for future growth. The confidence shown by significant shareholders, coupled with the bank's competitive position in the market, underscores the reasons behind the stock's recent rally. As investors continue to monitor Barclays' performance, the bank's ability to navigate the challenges ahead will be crucial in sustaining its upward trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.