On February 20, 2024, Gurminder Bedi, a director at Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD), sold 8,719 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,719 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Blue Bird Corp is known for its role as a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services for the school bus market.

The insider transaction history at Blue Bird Corp reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 14 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $31.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $970.948 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.87, which is below both the industry median of 16.55 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $31.45 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.67, Blue Bird Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

