Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Reports Increased Sales but Widening Losses in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Despite Revenue Growth, Glaukos Faces Challenges with Rising Expenses and Net Losses

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales rose to $82.4 million, a 16% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at approximately 76% for the full year, with a slight increase in Q4.
  • Operating Expenses: SG&A and R&D expenses saw significant increases in both Q4 and the full year.
  • Net Loss: Q4 net loss widened to $36.8 million, with a full-year net loss of $134.7 million.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Projected net sales of $350 million to $360 million.
  • Liquidity Position: Ended the year with $301 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial), a leader in ophthalmic medical technology, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its innovative products like the iStent for glaucoma treatment, reported a year of growth in net sales but also faced challenges with increasing losses.

1760417756701945856.png

Financial Performance Overview

Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) achieved a 16% increase in net sales for Q4 2023, reaching $82.4 million, up from $71.2 million in the same period in 2022. The full-year net sales also saw an 11% increase to $314.7 million. The company's gross margin remained stable at approximately 76% for the full year, with a slight improvement in Q4 2023 to 77%.

However, the company's operating expenses, including Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) and Research and Development (R&D), increased notably. SG&A expenses rose by 21% in Q4 and 16% for the full year, while R&D expenses increased by 3% in Q4 and 13% for the full year. These rising expenses contributed to a widening loss from operations, which grew from $33.7 million in Q4 2022 to $38.6 million in Q4 2023, and from an $82.3 million loss in 2022 to a $128.7 million loss in 2023.

Challenges and Strategic Outlook

Despite the revenue growth, Glaukos faced a widening net loss, which increased from $31.5 million in Q4 2022 to $36.8 million in Q4 2023, and from $99.2 million in 2022 to $134.7 million in 2023. The company's CEO, Thomas Burns, remains optimistic, stating:

“Our record fourth quarter results cap off a successful year of global execution and key milestone achievements, leaving us well positioned to execute our strategic plans as we enter into what we believe will be a transformative period for our company over the coming years.”

For 2024, Glaukos expects net sales to be in the range of $350 million to $360 million. The company ended the year with a strong liquidity position, with approximately $301 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash.

Financial Health and Metrics

The balance sheet shows that Glaukos has a total asset value of $940.4 million as of December 31, 2023, with a slight decrease from $1,002.4 million in the previous year. The company's total liabilities stand at $478.6 million, with stockholders' equity at $461.8 million.

Glaukos' financial achievements and challenges are critical for investors, especially in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, where innovation and R&D are pivotal for growth. The company's ability to maintain a stable gross margin amidst rising expenses is noteworthy, but the increasing net losses highlight the need for a strategic focus on cost management and operational efficiency.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should continue to monitor Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) for its ability to leverage its product pipeline and capitalize on market opportunities while managing its expense growth to achieve profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Glaukos Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.