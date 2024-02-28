Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Reports Solid Revenue Growth Amidst Increased Operating Expenses

Year-Over-Year Revenue Climbs 28% in 2023, Gross Margin Remains Strong

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Full year 2023 revenue increased by 28% to $68.7 million, with U.S. revenue up by 41%.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained a robust gross margin of 74% for the full year and 75% for Q4 2023.
  • Net Loss: Full year net loss widened slightly to $60.8 million from $58.9 million in the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses rose by 14% to $112.7 million due to investments in commercial and clinical development.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $38.9 million for the full year from $41.1 million in 2022.
  • 2024 Guidance: Pulmonx projects 2024 revenue to be between $81 million and $84 million with a gross margin of 74% to 75%.
Article's Main Image

Pulmonx Corp (LUNG, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 21, 2024, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a commercial-stage medical technology firm specializing in minimally invasive treatments for severe emphysema, a form of COPD, has reported significant revenue growth and consistent gross margins, despite a slight increase in net loss and higher operating expenses.

1760420260764348416.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Pulmonx's revenue growth is a testament to the increasing adoption of its Zephyr Valve procedures and expansion of treatment centers. The company's U.S. market has been particularly strong, with a 45% increase in revenue for Q4 2023 and a 41% increase for the full year. However, international revenue faced a slight decline, attributed to currency fluctuations and market dynamics.

The company's gross margin remained strong at 74% for the full year and 75% for Q4, reflecting production efficiencies and improved pricing. This margin performance is crucial for Pulmonx, as it indicates the company's ability to control costs and maintain profitability in the competitive medical devices industry.

Financial Achievements and Industry Importance

Pulmonx's financial achievements, particularly in gross margin and U.S. revenue growth, are significant in the context of the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. High gross margins are indicative of the company's pricing power and operational efficiency, which are essential for sustaining innovation and competitiveness. The growth in U.S. revenue highlights the company's successful commercial strategy and potential for further market penetration.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Despite the revenue growth, Pulmonx's net loss for the full year increased slightly to $60.8 million, or $1.60 per share, from $58.9 million, or $1.59 per share, in the previous year. The increase in operating expenses to $112.7 million, up 14% from the previous year, was driven by investments in commercial activities, clinical development, legal expenses, and stock-based compensation.

As of December 31, 2023, the company's balance sheet showed $131.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The total assets were reported at $177.8 million, with total liabilities at $59.5 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $118.3 million.

Looking Ahead

For the full year 2024, Pulmonx anticipates revenue to be in the range of $81 million to $84 million, with a gross margin between 74% and 75%. The company expects operating expenses to be between $132 million and $134 million, inclusive of approximately $30 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Overall, Pulmonx's financial results reflect a company that is growing its top line while strategically investing in its future. The challenges it faces, including managing operating expenses and international market volatility, are not uncommon in the industry. However, the company's focus on expanding its treatment options and strengthening its commercial presence bodes well for its long-term prospects.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the medical technology sector may find Pulmonx's progress and strategic outlook to be of particular interest as they consider the company's potential for sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pulmonx Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.