Tara Hemmer, SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer of Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial), has sold 9,534 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $203.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,937,611.16.

Waste Management Inc is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. The company offers services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation, and it is known for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,357 shares of Waste Management Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Waste Management Inc, with a market cap of $82.018 billion, was trading at $203.24 on the day of the insider's recent sale.

The price-earnings ratio of Waste Management Inc stands at 36.08. This figure is higher than the industry median of 18.51 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14 at the price of $203.24, with the GF Value being $177.81. This indicates that Waste Management Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

