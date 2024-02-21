Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Announces Strong 2023 Results and Positive 2024 Outlook

Robust Free Cash Flow and High Shareholder Returns Mark a Pivotal Year

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue and Net Income: Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) reported significant growth in net income to $301.6 million for Q4 2023, with a full-year net income of $801.1 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share for Q4 stood at $6.93, with an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.25.
  • Operational Efficiency: The company achieved higher than expected oil volumes at 106.2 MBopd for Q4, surpassing guidance.
  • Capital Discipline: Chord Energy maintained strong capital discipline with Q4 E&P and other CapEx of $208.8 million.
  • Shareholder Returns: The company declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.25 per share and repurchased shares worth $82.8 million in Q4.
  • 2024 Outlook: Chord Energy projects a 2024 reinvestment rate of approximately 50%, expecting to generate around $1.9 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and $875 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD, Financial), an independent exploration and production company, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. The company, which focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin, declared both base and variable dividends and issued a positive outlook for 2024.

1760437180326637568.png

2023 Performance Highlights

Chord Energy's President and CEO, Danny Brown, highlighted the company's strong volume growth in the latter half of 2023, with a significant portion of the drilling program consisting of three-mile wells. This strategic focus on extended laterals is expected to continue into 2024, making up approximately two-thirds of the program. The company's approach has yielded compelling economics, low reinvestment rates, and robust free cash flow, enabling attractive returns to shareholders. In 2023, Chord returned $646 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Chord Energy's financial achievements in 2023 included a net income of $301.6 million for Q4 and $801.1 million for the full year. The company's operational efficiency was evident in its oil production volumes, which exceeded guidance, and its capital expenditures, which reflected disciplined investment. However, the company faced challenges such as fluctuations in commodity prices and the need to maintain efficiency and cost control in a competitive industry.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a focus on maintaining a best-in-class balance sheet and generating free cash flow. Chord Energy's Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $480.9 million, with an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $247.4 million. The Adjusted Net Income for the quarter was $228.0 million, or $5.25 per diluted share. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's profitability, operational efficiency, and ability to generate cash beyond its immediate operational needs.

2024 Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead to 2024, Chord Energy is poised for continued success with a focus on capital efficiency and maximizing cash flow generation. The company's low reinvestment rate and strong balance sheet are expected to support sustainable free cash flow generation and high shareholder returns. Chord Energy's commitment to driving continuous improvement and efficiency throughout the organization is expected to bolster its position in the oil and gas industry.

For a more detailed analysis of Chord Energy Corp's financial results and outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Chord Energy Corporation remains focused on sustainable value creation through responsible operations and is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chord Energy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.