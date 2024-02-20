ePlus Inc Director John Callies Sells 1,308 Shares

On February 20, 2024, John Callies, a director at ePlus Inc, executed a sale of 1,308 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

ePlus Inc, traded under the ticker PLUS, is a company that provides information technology solutions in the United States. It offers IT products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management. The company's services include managed and professional services, including ePlus Enhanced Maintenance Solutions, Managed Services, Security Solutions, Staffing Solutions, and Professional and Advisory Services.

According to the data, the insider has not made any purchases of ePlus Inc shares over the past year but has sold a total of 1,308 shares. The insider transaction history for ePlus Inc indicates a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ePlus Inc were trading at $79.17, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.075 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.24, below the industry median of 27.25 and above the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.24, with a GF Value of $63.68, suggesting that ePlus Inc was modestly overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at ePlus Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.