Roger Dankel, EVP, NA Sales of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial), executed a sale of 850 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a company that specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wood and concrete building construction products. The company's offerings include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and lateral systems for wood; as well as adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for concrete.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,640 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc were trading at $190.83, resulting in a market cap of $8.236 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.37, which is above the industry median of 12.89 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $190.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $167.26, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, indicating that Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

