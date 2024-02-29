TD Synnex Corp CEO Richard Hume Sells 10,000 Shares

On February 20, 2024, CEO Richard Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $101.18 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,011,800.

TD Synnex Corp is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions that enable partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 80,000 shares of TD Synnex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, TD Synnex Corp's shares were trading at $101.18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.10, which is below the industry median of 22.585 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $101.18 and a GuruFocus Value of $108.12, TD Synnex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.