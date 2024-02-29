MiMedx Group Inc Insider Sells Shares

Ricci Whitlow, the COO of MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG, Financial), executed a sale of 30,764 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 61,807 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MiMedx Group Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare.

The insider transaction history at MiMedx Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. Over the last year, there have been 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells. This trend is an important indicator for potential investors to consider when looking at the stock's recent behavior.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MiMedx Group Inc were trading at $8.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.182 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $6.71, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This indicates that MiMedx Group Inc is currently trading at a level that is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of insiders over a specified period, which can offer insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's future direction.

The GF Value image illustrates the stock's current price in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus, which can help investors determine whether the stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued.

