QuinStreet Inc CFO Gregory Wong Sells 8,407 Shares

On February 20, 2024, Gregory Wong, the CFO of QuinStreet Inc (QNST, Financial), sold 8,407 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $15.03 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $126,369.21.

QuinStreet Inc is a performance marketing company that provides customer acquisition services for its clients. The company specializes in matching targeted audiences with providers in various industries, including financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 111,417 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for QuinStreet Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, QuinStreet Inc's shares were trading at $15.03 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $849.431 million.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $15.03 and a GF Value of $12.97, QuinStreet Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

