QuantumScape Corp CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 45,901 Shares

Kevin Hettrich, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corp (QS, Financial), executed a sale of 45,901 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

QuantumScape Corp is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The technology aims to provide higher energy density, faster charging times, and improved safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 514,327 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for QuantumScape Corp shows a trend of insider selling, with 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $6.52 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $3.157 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of its outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for QuantumScape Corp, interested individuals can refer to the full SEC filings and explore the company's financials and market position.

