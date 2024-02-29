Xometry Inc CFO James Rallo Sells 5,000 Shares

James Rallo, Chief Financial Officer of Xometry Inc (XMTR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Xometry Inc operates as a technology company that offers a marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. The platform connects customers with a network of manufacturing facilities, providing a range of services, including 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, and sheet metal fabrication. Xometry's business model aims to streamline the manufacturing process, allowing for efficient production and delivery of custom parts.

The insider's transaction involved the sale of shares at a price of $30.85 each, resulting in a transaction value of $154,250. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Xometry Inc has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider, James Rallo, has sold a total of 24,404 shares of Xometry Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Xometry Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 21 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1760527918972432384.png

On the valuation front, Xometry Inc's shares were trading at $30.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.401 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions may be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and do not always indicate the company's operational performance or future outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

