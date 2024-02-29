Co-President and Managing Director of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), Navid Mahmoodzadegan, sold 65,954 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $55.26 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,644,140.44.

Moelis & Co is a global independent investment bank that provides strategic advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The firm advises on strategic decisions such as mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 157,838 shares of Moelis & Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Moelis & Co shares were trading at $55.26 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.652 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.38, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $40.16.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

