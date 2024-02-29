Eugene Shcherbakov, CEO and 10% Owner of IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. IPG Photonics Corp is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for IPG Photonics Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of IPG Photonics Corp were trading at $85.79, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.007 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.71, which is below the industry median of 29.15 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $85.79 and a GuruFocus Value of $109.56, IPG Photonics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

