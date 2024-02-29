Michael Besnard, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), has sold 12,667 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $135.78 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,720,290.26.

Entegris Inc is a global leader in materials science, with a focus on the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and supply of critical materials and solutions that enable high-performance and advanced manufacturing processes. Entegris' products and technologies help to improve the efficiency and reliability of electronics and advanced materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,667 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells for Entegris Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Entegris Inc were trading at $135.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.202 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 112.89, which is significantly above the industry median of 29.15 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Entegris Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $122.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

