PG&E Corp (PCG) Reports Strong Earnings Growth and Increased Guidance for 2024

PG&E Corp (PCG) Delivers on Financial Targets with Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings: $1.05 per share for 2023, up from $0.84 in 2022.
  • Non-GAAP Core Earnings: $1.23 per share for 2023, an increase from $1.10 in 2022.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Raised to $1.10 to $1.14 per share for GAAP and $1.33 to $1.37 for non-GAAP core earnings.
  • Operating Costs: Non-fuel O&M costs reduced by 5.5% in 2023, surpassing the annual target.
  • Capital Plan: Five-year capital plan increased to $62 billion to support infrastructure improvements.
  • Equity Issuance: No equity issued in 2023 with no forecasted equity needs for 2024.
  • Long-Term Growth: Non-GAAP core EPS growth guidance of at least 9% extended through 2027 and 2028.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the full year of 2023. The company, a holding entity for Pacific Gas and Electric, serves millions of customers in California and has been under scrutiny following its bankruptcy reorganization due to wildfire liabilities. PG&E Corp's latest earnings report reflects a company on the rebound, with increased earnings and a commitment to operational efficiency and safety.

1760628313149304832.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Achievements

PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) reported GAAP earnings of $1.05 per share for the year 2023, a significant improvement from $0.84 per share in 2022. Non-GAAP core earnings also rose to $1.23 per share from $1.10 per share in the previous year. This performance was primarily driven by increased customer capital investment and non-fuel operating and maintenance savings, which exceeded the company's annual reduction target for the second consecutive year.

The company's financial achievements are particularly important in the context of the Utilities - Regulated industry, where operational efficiency and capital investment are critical for maintaining service reliability and meeting regulatory requirements. PG&E Corp's ability to reduce non-fuel O&M costs by 5.5% while increasing its five-year capital plan to $62 billion underscores its commitment to improving its infrastructure and service quality.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

PG&E Corp's income statement for 2023 shows a robust increase in operating revenues, totaling $24.428 billion, up from $21.680 billion in 2022. This increase is attributed to higher revenues in both electric and natural gas segments. The company managed to keep operating expenses under control, leading to an operating income of $2.671 billion, a substantial increase from $1.837 billion in the previous year.

The balance sheet reflects the company's prudent financial management, with no equity issued in 2023 and no anticipated equity needs for 2024. This is a positive sign for investors, as it suggests that PG&E Corp is capable of funding its operations and growth initiatives without diluting shareholder value.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Guidance and Long-Term Prospects

Looking forward, PG&E Corp has increased its 2024 GAAP earnings guidance to a range of $1.10 to $1.14 per share, with non-GAAP core earnings guidance also rising to $1.33 to $1.37 per share. The company's long-term outlook remains positive, with a non-GAAP core EPS growth guidance of at least 9% extended through 2027 and 2028.

PG&E Corp's CEO Patti Poppe commented on the company's progress, stating,

Our story of progress continued in 2023, including further reducing wildfire ignitions and burying more powerlines than any prior year—all while achieving overall non-fuel operating and maintenance cost savings of more than 5%. We’re excited about the future we’re creating for our customers and investors—differentiating ourselves on safety and financial performance while building a system that meets the climate challenges of tomorrow."

In conclusion, PG&E Corp's latest earnings report paints a picture of a company that is successfully navigating its post-bankruptcy phase, with a clear focus on operational excellence and strategic capital allocation. The company's increased earnings guidance for 2024 and extended growth outlook signal confidence in its ability to deliver value to shareholders while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and reliability for its customers.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and supplemental financial information on PG&E Corporation’s website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PG&E Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.