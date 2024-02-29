LKQ Corp (LKQ) Reports Solid Organic Growth Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Adjusted EPS Climbs Despite Market Headwinds; Company Announces Dividend and Positive Outlook for 2024

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue up 16.6% year-over-year; full-year increase of 8.4%.
  • Organic Growth: Parts and services organic revenue grew 2.8% in Q4 and 4.7% annually.
  • Earnings Per Share: Q4 diluted EPS at $0.69; adjusted diluted EPS at $0.84.
  • Annual Performance: Full-year diluted EPS down 14.6%; adjusted diluted EPS nearly steady with a slight 0.5% decrease.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow reached $1.4 billion; free cash flow at $1.0 billion for the year.
  • Dividend: Board approves $0.30 per share to be paid in Q1 2024.
  • 2024 Outlook: Management anticipates organic revenue growth and margin enhancements.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, LKQ Corp (LKQ, Financial), a global distributor of non-OEM automotive parts, released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its extensive network of facilities and its ability to provide a broad range of products and services, faced a challenging macroeconomic environment, including persistent inflation and declining commodity prices. Despite these headwinds, LKQ reported significant revenue growth and solid organic growth in parts and services.

1760635997961482240.png

Financial Performance Highlights

LKQ's revenue for Q4 2023 reached $3.5 billion, marking a 16.6% increase from the same period in 2022. The full-year revenue stood at $13.9 billion, an 8.4% rise compared to the previous year. The parts and services sector saw organic growth of 2.8% in Q4 and 4.7% for the year. However, other revenue streams experienced a decline, primarily due to weaker commodity prices.

Net income for Q4 was $184 million, a slight decrease from $193 million in the prior year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.69, down from $0.72 in Q4 2022. Adjusted net income, however, increased by 7.9% to $226 million, with adjusted diluted EPS rising by 8.0% to $0.84.

For the full year, net income decreased by 14.6% to $0.94 billion, with diluted EPS falling to $3.51 from $4.11 in 2022. Adjusted figures showed a more stable picture, with a slight decrease of 4.0% in net income and a marginal 0.5% dip in adjusted diluted EPS.

Operational and Strategic Developments

LKQ's cash flow remained robust, with $1.4 billion from operations and $1.0 billion in free cash flow. The company's balance sheet showed total debt of $4.3 billion, with leverage at 2.3x EBITDA. LKQ continued its stock repurchase program, investing $35 million to buy back 0.8 million shares over the year.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns. Strategic moves included the sale of GSF Car Parts Limited and the ongoing integration of Uni-Select, with significant synergy savings expected.

Looking ahead to 2024, LKQ's management anticipates organic revenue growth across all operating segments and aims to enhance margins, including a return to double-digit Europe Segment EBITDA margins.

Value Investor Considerations

For value investors, LKQ's ability to generate strong cash flow and maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, despite market fluctuations, is noteworthy. The company's focus on operational excellence and margin improvement initiatives, coupled with a positive outlook for 2024, may present a compelling case for long-term investment potential.

As LKQ navigates the evolving automotive parts landscape, its strategic divestitures and acquisitions, along with its commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, underscore its resilience and adaptability in a competitive industry.

Investors are encouraged to review LKQ's full earnings report and consider the company's performance in the context of their investment strategies. LKQ's solid foundation and strategic vision suggest it is well-positioned to continue delivering value in the dynamic automotive parts sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LKQ Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.