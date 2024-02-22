Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Reports Mixed Fiscal Year 2023 Results Amidst Strategic Pivots

Revenue Growth Meets Expectations While Net Loss Reflects Impairment Charges

Summary
  • Revenue: Fiscal 2023 revenue increased by 13% to $2.3 billion.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $745.0 million due to significant non-cash impairment charges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA rose by 4% to $535.1 million for the fiscal year.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: Achieved 12 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth, with a 7% increase in fiscal 2023.
  • Store Expansion: Net store growth of 4%, adding 183 new stores during the fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EPS: Adjusted EPS decreased by 24% to $0.93 for the fiscal year.
  • Liquidity: Ended the fourth quarter with total liquidity of $319.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. Driven Brands, a leading automotive services company, reported a 13% increase in annual revenue to $2.3 billion, bolstered by a 7% rise in same-store sales and a 4% expansion in net store growth. However, the company faced a significant net loss of $745.0 million, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of $851.0 million in the Car Wash segment and additional impairment charges. Despite these challenges, the company achieved its 12th consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth and increased cash flow from operations by 19% to $235.2 million.

President and CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick commented on the company's ability to meet updated financial targets and adapt to market dynamics. He emphasized the strong performance in the Maintenance segment, particularly the Take 5 Oil Change business, and noted progress in the U.S. Glass and Car Wash businesses. Looking ahead to 2024, Fitzpatrick highlighted the focus on growth acceleration, debt reduction, and asset optimization to achieve short- and long-term goals.

1760649177848770560.png

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Performance

Driven Brands' fiscal year 2023 was marked by revenue growth across its segments, with the Maintenance segment generating $1.9 billion in system-wide sales and the Paint, Collision & Glass segment contributing $3.4 billion. However, the Car Wash segment experienced a decline in same-store sales by 5.6%. The company's Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS saw a decrease of 25% and 24%, respectively, from the prior year, reflecting the impact of impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% to $535.1 million, indicating resilience in the company's core operations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Driven Brands ended the fiscal year with a strong liquidity position, including $176.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's balance sheet also showed a total asset value of $5.9 billion, with long-term debt standing at $2.9 billion. The increase in cash provided by operating activities underscores the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate cash flow despite the reported net loss.

Looking Forward

For fiscal year 2024, Driven Brands has provided a financial outlook anticipating revenue between $2.35 and $2.45 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $535 to $565 million and Adjusted EPS projected between $0.88 and $1.00. The company has not factored future M&A into its outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

Driven Brands' earnings report reflects a company navigating through significant impairments while maintaining growth in key performance areas. The company's strategic focus on growth and operational efficiency, coupled with its strong market position, provides a foundation for future performance. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the Vehicles & Parts industry may find Driven Brands' resilience and strategic adjustments an important consideration for their portfolios.

For a more detailed analysis and insights into Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN, Financial)'s financial results, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Driven Brands Holdings Inc for further details.

