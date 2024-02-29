Cars.com Inc (CARS) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Record Traffic in 2023

Full-Year Revenue Climbs 5%, Net Income Soars to $118.4 Million

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Full-year revenue increased by 5% to $689.2 million.
  • Net Income: Net income surged to $118.4 million, or $1.74 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $194.9 million, representing 28.3% of revenue.
  • Cash Flow: Operating activities generated $136.7 million in cash, with free cash flow of $115.8 million.
  • Customer Growth: Dealer Customers grew to 19,504, including 950 from the D2C Media acquisition.
  • Traffic Milestone: Record annual Traffic of 614.8 million, up 5% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, an online marketplace for buying and selling new and used vehicles, reported a 7% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $179.6 million. This growth was driven by a 7% increase in Average Revenue Per Dealer (ARPD) and strong OEM performance.

Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial), with its portfolio of brands including Dealer Inspire, DealerRater, and others, faced challenges such as a slight decrease in Average Monthly Unique Visitors (UVs) but managed to set a company record for annual traffic. The company's financial achievements, particularly the significant growth in net income primarily due to the release of a valuation allowance, underscore its strong position in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

1760653598234144768.png

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's revenue for the full year was $689.2 million, a 5% increase from the previous year. Net income for 2023 was notably higher at $118.4 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $17.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the prior year. This increase was primarily related to the release of a significant portion of the company's valuation allowance. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $194.9 million, or 28.3% of revenue, compared to $186.7 million, or 28.6% of revenue, in the previous year.

The company's balance sheet showed $39.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and the total debt stood at $490.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The net leverage ratio improved to 2.3x, within the target range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) also repurchased 1.7 million of its common shares for $31.3 million during the year.

"2023 marked a year of significant progress. We advanced our platform strategy through the introduction of Cars Commerce, the rollout of our Marketplace Repackaging initiative and our expansion into Canada with the acquisition of D2C Media," said Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of Cars Commerce.

The company's operational highlights included the selection of AccuTrade by FordDirect as its preferred Vehicle Acquisition and Trade & Appraisal solution and the successful integration of D2C Media, enhancing its presence in Canada.

Looking Forward

For 2024, Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) anticipates continued growth across its platform, with revenue growth guidance of 6% to 8%. The first quarter revenue is expected to be between $179 million and $181 million, representing year-over-year growth of 7% to 8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter is projected to be between 27% and 29%, with a full-year margin between 28% to 30%.

The company's focus on driving high-quality traffic and its strong free cash flow conversion position it well for sustained value creation for consumers, customers, and shareholders.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings release, please refer to the Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cars.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.