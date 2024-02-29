Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Posts Solid 2023 Results with Strong Free Cash Flow

Robust Production and Efficient Capital Expenditure Management Highlighted

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $4.9 billion for the full year 2023, with $1.3 billion in Q4.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $20.21 per diluted share for the year, $5.26 adjusted for Q4.
  • Production: Averaged 372 MBOPD of oil, aligning with the upper half of the updated guidance.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $4.1 billion in 2023, demonstrating financial discipline.
  • Capital Expenditures: $4.4 billion for the year, below the original 2023 guidance.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly base-plus-variable dividend of $2.56 per share.
  • Proved Reserves: Added 397 MMBOE, with a drillbit reserve replacement ratio of 150%.
Article's Main Image

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 22, 2024, detailing its financial and operational performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production entity, primarily operating in the Permian Basin. With a focus on value and efficiency, Pioneer's proven reserves stood at 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent at year-end 2022, and its net production for the year averaged 650 mboe per day, with oil and natural gas liquids comprising 79% of production.

1760664105850662912.png

Financial and Operational Highlights

Pioneer reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.9 billion for 2023, translating to $20.21 per diluted share. The fourth quarter contributed $1.3 billion to the annual net income, or $5.28 per diluted share. Adjusting for noncash mark-to-market adjustments and other unusual items, the non-GAAP adjusted income for Q4 was slightly lower at $5.26 per diluted share. The company's cash flow from operating activities was robust, reaching $2.3 billion in Q4 and totaling $8.4 billion for the year.

The company's oil production for the year averaged 372 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD), hitting the top end of its guidance. Total production also exceeded expectations, averaging 715 MBOEPD. Pioneer's capital discipline was evident as its drilling, completions, facilities, and water infrastructure capital expenditures totaled $4.4 billion, which was below the bottom end of its original 2023 guidance.

Notably, Pioneer generated strong free cash flow of $1.2 billion in Q4 and $4.1 billion for the full year, underpinning its financial strength. The company's return on capital employed (ROCE) was an impressive 19% during 2023. In a significant return to shareholders, Pioneer distributed $3.9 billion through cash dividends and share repurchases in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

Pioneer maintains a strong balance sheet, with net debt standing at $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's liquidity was reported at $2.2 billion, including $240 million in cash and a $2.0 billion undrawn unsecured credit facility. Total capital expenditures for the year were $4.6 billion, and the company declared a quarterly base-plus-variable dividend of $2.56 per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Operational Efficiency and Outlook

In 2023, Pioneer placed 482 horizontal wells on production, with more than 125 wells featuring lateral lengths of 15,000 feet or greater. These longer-lateral wells have contributed to Pioneer’s strong results, offering significant capital savings and higher internal rates of return (IRR) compared to shorter wells. The company's operational efficiency was further enhanced by the use of simulfrac fleets and localized sand mines, as well as a transition to electric or dual-fuel powered completions fleets.

Looking ahead to 2024, Pioneer expects a capital budget ranging between $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion, with oil production projected between 384 to 392 MBOPD and total production between 750 to 766 MBOEPD.

Proved Reserves and ESG Commitment

Pioneer added proved reserves totaling 397 MMBOE during 2023, excluding acquisitions and price revisions, achieving a drillbit reserve replacement ratio of 150%. The company's total proved reserves were estimated at 2,471 MMBOE as of December 31, 2023, with 90% being proved developed. Pioneer also emphasizes sustainability and responsible resource development, as outlined in its 2023 Sustainability Report.

Due to the pending merger with ExxonMobil, Pioneer did not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its Q4 and full-year results. For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and stakeholders can view Pioneer's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and its full financial details in the company's 2023 Sustainability Report available at www.pxd.com/sustainability.

For more information on Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) and its financial performance, visit www.pxd.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pioneer Natural Resources Co for further details.

