Autoliv Inc Insider Sells Shares

On February 21, 2024, President of Autoliv Europe, Magnus Jarlegren, sold 975 shares of Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock priced at $109.92 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $107,172.

Autoliv Inc, with a market cap of $9.133 billion, is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, developing and manufacturing automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. The company's products include seat belts, airbags, steering wheels, and safety electronics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,279 shares of Autoliv Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Autoliv Inc's shares were trading at $109.92 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.22, which is above the industry median of 16.45 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $109.57, indicating that Autoliv Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

