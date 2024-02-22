Nikola Corp (NKLA) Reports Delivery of First Production Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Highlight Key Developments and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Production Milestone: Delivered 35 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in Q4, marking a significant production milestone.
  • Financial Position: Ended the year with $464.7M in unrestricted cash, the highest since Q4 2021.
  • Revenue: Reported total revenues of $11.532 million for Q4 and $35.839 million for the full year 2023.
  • Net Loss: Recorded a net loss of $153.596 million in Q4 and $966.282 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $(102.031) million and $(519.348) million for the full year.
  • Stock Performance: Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.14) for Q4 and $(1.21) for the full year.
Article's Main Image

1760673610068029440.png

On February 22, 2024, Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial), a pioneer in zero-emissions transportation, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its design and manufacturing of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first production hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in North America.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial) has made notable progress in Q4, delivering 35 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and ending the period with no finished goods inventory. The company also opened its first HYLA modular refueling station in Ontario, California, and announced a partnership with FirstElement Fuel in Oakland, California. These developments are crucial as they demonstrate Nikola's commitment to providing integrated zero-emissions mobility solutions to fleets.

Despite these achievements, Nikola Corp faces challenges, including a net loss from continuing operations of $153.596 million for Q4 and $864.621 million for the full year. The gross margin remained negative at (332)% for Q4 and (597)% for the full year, reflecting the costs associated with ramping up production and establishing refueling infrastructure. These challenges underscore the importance of Nikola's efforts to optimize revenue and manage costs as it scales up production and expands its hydrogen refueling ecosystem.

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's financial health is evidenced by its strong cash position, ending the year with $464.7M of unrestricted cash. This liquidity is vital for Nikola as it continues to invest in product development and infrastructure to maintain its market-leading position and capitalize on its first-mover advantage.

However, the reported net loss and negative gross margin indicate that Nikola Corp is still in the early stages of commercialization and faces significant expenses related to production scaling and infrastructure development. The company's ability to manage these costs and increase production efficiency will be critical to its long-term success.

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement are summarized below:

Financial Metrics Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Trucks Produced 42 133
Trucks Shipped 35 114
Total Revenues ($ in thousands) 11,532 35,839
Gross Profit (Loss) ($ in thousands) (38,236) (214,067)
Net Loss from Continuing Operations ($ in thousands) (153,596) (864,621)
Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) (102,031) (519,348)
"Today we’re sharing what we’ve accomplished and how we are providing fully integrated zero-emissions mobility solutions to fleets right now," said Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. "We began delivering production hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in Q4, fleets are fueling daily at our modular refueling station in Ontario, California, we continue to rack up HVIP vouchers, and we are on track to start getting our battery-electric trucks back to end users by the end of the first quarter."

As Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial) continues to navigate the complexities of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, its focus on innovation and sustainability positions it as a potential leader in the zero-emissions transportation sector. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the company's journey towards profitability and industry impact should monitor its progress closely.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call on the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nikola Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.