Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $164.55, Texas Instruments Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.28%, marked against a three-month change of 7.79%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Texas Instruments Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Considering these components, GuruFocus assigned Texas Instruments Inc a GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Texas Instruments Inc Business

Texas Instruments Inc, with a market cap of $149.62 billion and sales of $17.52 billion, is a Dallas-based company that generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors, with the remainder from its well-known calculators. As the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power, Texas Instruments Inc also holds a leading market share in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications. The company's operating margin stands at a robust 41.85%, reflecting its operational efficiency and profitability.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Texas Instruments Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Texas Instruments Inc stands impressively at 20.77, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 9.83, Texas Instruments Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. The favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.64 further solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Texas Instruments Inc is a testament to its impressive standing among peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in its financial returns.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Texas Instruments Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 7.3%, which outperforms 61.07% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, Texas Instruments Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 8.4 and a five-year rate of 8.9, highlighting its capability to drive growth.

