The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $98.03, The Cooper Companies Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.05%, marked against a three-month change of 16.32%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that The Cooper Companies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Considering the individual ranks, The Cooper Companies Inc has demonstrated exceptional growth and momentum, with perfect scores in both categories. While its financial strength and GF Value ranks are solid, they are slightly lower in comparison. Overall, GuruFocus assigned The Cooper Companies Inc a GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding The Cooper Companies Inc Business

The Cooper Companies Inc, with a market cap of $19.48 billion and sales of $3.59 billion, is one of the largest eye care companies in the U.S. It operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a leading contact lens business, offering a range of products including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and clariti. CooperSurgical focuses on reproductive, fertility, and women's health medical devices, boasting the broadest coverage of the IVF cycle and a significant share of the U.S. IUD market with its hormone-free Paragard product.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The Cooper Companies Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Interest Coverage ratio of 5.06, the company demonstrates a strong capability to cover its interest obligations. Additionally, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.72 indicates strategic handling of debt, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Cooper Companies Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, reflecting its strong position in profit generation among its peers. The company's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

With a high Growth rank, The Cooper Companies Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.8% outperforms 64.72% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Additionally, the company has seen a robust increase in EBITDA, with a three-year growth rate of 14.3, highlighting its capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: The Cooper Companies Inc's Path to Outperformance

Considering The Cooper Companies Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic focus on high-growth segments, strong financial management, and consistent profitability make it a compelling choice for value investors. As the industry continues to evolve, The Cooper Companies Inc's innovative approach and market leadership set the stage for future success.

