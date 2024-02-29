Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has experienced a slight dip of 0.78%, but this minor setback pales in comparison to the impressive 25.11% gain over the past three months. With a current market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a stock price of $9.88, Hillman Solutions Corp is now considered fairly valued according to the GF Value, which stands at $9.5. This is a positive shift from its past GF Value of $9.57, where it was previously categorized as a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing.

Introducing Hillman Solutions Corp

Hillman Solutions Corp, operating within the industrial products industry, is a leading provider of hardware-related products and merchandising services across North America. The company's diverse product range caters to a variety of retail outlets, including hardware stores, home centers, and mass merchants. Hillman's offerings encompass a wide array of items, from fasteners and hardware to personal protective equipment and identification products. The company operates through several segments, with Hardware and Protective Solutions being the primary revenue driver, supplemented by Robotics and Digital Solutions, and a presence in Canada.

Assessing Hillman's Profitability

Despite Hillman's recent stock performance, its Profitability Rank stands at a low 2 out of 10. The company's operating margin is currently at 4.08%, which is better than 35.16% of 2,964 companies in the same industry. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -1.16%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is at -0.54%, both of which are only better than a small fraction of their industry peers. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 4.40% is more competitive, outperforming 40.01% of 3,004 companies. These mixed profitability indicators suggest that while Hillman is managing to generate cash flow relative to its capital investment, it is struggling to convert its equity and assets into profits.

Exploring Hillman's Growth Trajectory

Hillman's growth metrics present a more optimistic picture. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 5.70%, surpassing 45.68% of 2,754 companies in the industry. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 3.11%, which is better than 22.47% of 267 companies. Most notably, Hillman's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 43.60%, outperforming 82.66% of 2,295 companies. These growth rates indicate that Hillman has been expanding its revenue and earnings at a healthy pace, which could be a contributing factor to the recent stock price rally.

Who's Investing in Hillman?

Notable holders of Hillman stock include Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with a significant 5.06% share, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) holding 0.05%, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also at 0.05%. The confidence of these prominent investors in Hillman may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Hillman stands strong with a market cap of $1.92 billion. Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial) is close behind with a market cap of $1.88 billion, while The Eastern Co (EML, Financial) and The L S Starrett Co (SCX, Financial) have market caps of $151.220 million and $72.423 million, respectively. Hillman's market position and recent stock performance suggest it is a significant player within the industrial products sector.

Conclusion

In summary, Hillman Solutions Corp's stock performance has been robust over the past quarter, with a 25.11% increase in stock price. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value. While Hillman's profitability may raise some concerns, its growth prospects appear promising. The investment by notable holders and its competitive market cap relative to industry peers further solidify its standing in the market. Investors should continue to monitor Hillman's financial health and market position to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.